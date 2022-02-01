Tencel brand celebrates 30 years of sustainable fibre innovation

Lenzing’s flagship textile brand, Tencel is celebrating three decades of sustainable fibre innovation this year. Since 1992, Tencel is the flagship brand under Lenzing Group that covers textile fiber offerings derived from renewable wood sources, an official statement highlighted.

TENCEL branded fibers are known to be soft to the skin, smooth to the touch and contribute to breathability, offering specialty fiber solutions across all segments through TENCEL General, TENCEL Active, TENCEL Denim, TENCEL Intimate, TENCEL Footwear, TENCEL Luxe and TENCEL Home.

Looking forward, TENCEL will continue to build on its achievement and success over the past 30 years as it continues striving towards a sustainable future, ultimately achieving a carbon neutral textile industry.