Rustic Art- Working towards making sustainable products mainstream

Rustic Art first attempted to enter the physical retail market with its beauty and personal care line in the early 2000s, but driven by a lack of awareness among consumers at the time about safe-to-use products that were manufactured without harming the environment, the brand faced resistance and had limited reach. Then, in 2014, it entered the e-commerce space and hasn’t looked back since. Its customer base, too, has grown three times since then.

Its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is GMP-certififi ed, powered by solar energy, and recycles every drop of wastewater it produces.

Over 75% of the employees at Rustic Art are women. The brand also believes in hiring locally, and all its employees have thus been locally hired.