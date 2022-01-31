Ola Dash to expand its dark store network to 500 across 20 cities in 6 months

The range of products available on Ola Dash includes fresh produce, snacks and beverages, instant food, home care products, fruits & vegetables and cooking essentials.

Ola Dash, which offers an assortment of over 2,500 stock-keeping units (SKUs), aims to grow the business, taking the order size to over five lakh per day by the year-end.

Anshul Khandelwal , Chief Marketing Officer, Ola commented on this “Ola has been a leader in the on-demand mobility business for more than a decade. Our advanced geolocation tech, coupled with a very low cost of customer acquisition, gives us a unique advantage to bring the benefits of mobility to all. Our quick commerce service is an essential part of our connect with customers as they rely on technology and online service to fulfil their daily needs.”

Khandelwal added that over the next few months, the reach and presence will be expanded to more cities and customers.

Ola Dash competes with q-commerce services offered by players like Zomato-backed Grofers, SoftBank-backed Swiggy and Dunzo.

Earlier this month, Dunzo had announced that Reliance Retail has bought a 25.8 per cent stake in the company for USD 200 million (around ₹1,488 crore). Last month, food delivery platform Swiggy had announced an investment of USD 700 million (about ₹5,250 crore) in its express grocery delivery service Instamart.