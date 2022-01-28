US based Commerce IQ announces its expansion in India

CommerceIQ—the e-commerce decision management platform announced its expansion into India. With this implementation, Kimberly-Clark becomes the first customer in India to subscribe to CommerceIQ to drive incremental ROI and top-line growth on Amazon India,an official statement highlighted.

With this partnership, Kimberly-Clark aims to increase the market share and sales for its iconic brands like Huggies, Kotex, Kleenex and Depend through end-to-end automation of their Amazon businesses.

Guru Hariharan, CEO and Co-Founder of CommerceIQ commented on this “It is our mission to help our customers capture the consumer at the point of purchase, regardless of geography or omnichannel retail,” He further added, “Today’s expansion into India comes at a pivotal time for the growth of both our company and Kimberly-Clark. Our commitment to omnichannel e-commerce solutions has proven extremely valuable to our partners in the US, and we look forward to continuing the success in India as well.”

The Indian eCommerce industry has witnessed a huge upsurge and there is substantial room for future growth. Augmented by the pandemic, the Indian e-commerce industry is set to expand by 84% to reach US$ 111 billion by 2024.

The pandemic has brought about a structural shift in shopping behavior with more and more customers and businesses relying on e-commerce. During this period, brands using CommerceIQ — including Kimberly Clark, Hallmark, Newell, Johnson & Johnson, Proactive, and Spectrum Brands, who have all deployed CommerceIQ in operations outside the U.S. —have experienced on average a 20% higher share of voice, 20% greater profitability and 40% more incremental sales on average.