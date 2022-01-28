Decathlon appoints Barbara Martin Coppola as CEO

French sports retailer Decathlon appoints Barbara Martin Coppola as Chief Executive Officer of the group, an official statement highlighted.

Fabien Derville, Chairman, Decathlon commented on the recent appointment and said, “The current good health of DECATHLON and our strong ambitions encourage us to accelerate the transformation of our business model to better assert our position as a world leader in sport. We are convinced that Barbara will be able to lead this transformation while respecting our values.”

Barbara Martin Coppola, 45-year-old French and Spanish binational, has a successful track record of transforming and growing large-scale companies globally. She has a strong digital and business background, developed over 20 years working and living in nine countries worldwide. Prior to Decathlon, she held leading positions in several global businesses such as IKEA, Google, YouTube, Samsung and Texas Instruments.

Barbara Martin Coppola also commented on this “I am excited to join a company that is dear to me. I look forward to accelerating Decathlon’s global impact making sport accessible to millions of people. Decathlon’ products and services improve health and well-being for many and it will be an honor to contribute to this beautiful mission”.