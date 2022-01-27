Funding Alert : Reevoy raises $4 million in seed round led by 9Unicorns and VCAT

Reevoy, a B2B cross-border startup has raised $4 million in seed round which was led by 9Unicorns and VCAT. The round also saw participation from other investors such as: Better Capital, Earlsfield Capital Partners, Kunal Shah, Anupam Mittal, Ketan Patel, and Hanumantha Kumar, an official statement highlighted.

Reevoy announced that the funding will be invested in building the company’s supply chain technology and embedded financial capabilities.

Ankur Khetan, co-founder, Reevoy said on this, “In today’s world, where ordering a Rs 50 coffee on an app gives us hundreds of restaurants to choose from and shows us minute-by-minute visibility on the order progress – it is surprising that export orders worth millions are being managed the same way they were 50 years ago. Reevoy aims to turn this on its head, unlocking the India opportunity for global importers.”

Reevoy founded by Ankur Khetan, Ishan Dadhich, and Mohit Agarwal in 2020 is a platform that helps importers source products from Indian exporters and provide working capital to finance their transactions.