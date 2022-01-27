Pee Safe – breaking taboos the hygiene way

Hygiene and wellness brand Pee Safe has been making strides ever since inception. It first disrupted the category by launching the toilet seat sanitiser spray that went on to be a bestseller. The product set the tone for what was to come – a vast bouquet of hygiene and wellness offerings for both men and women that solve everyday problems simply and innovatively. The brand has also been known to hold conversations on essential subjects often considered taboo.

Pee Safe has a strong pan-India footprint in over 8,000 stores and 100+ cities. It is also set to launch its own branded outlets through the franchise model.

Having raised a seed round of $1 million from a group of angel investors and Venture Catalyst, Pee Safe received another `30 crore in Series-A funding. In June 2021, it further raised `25 crore ($3.75 million) in a pre Series-B funding round. Plans are underway to raise another $10 million through a Series-B round towards the end of 2021.

Despite the pandemic, Pee Safe has witnessed a 70% year on-year growth of its online business in the fiscal 2020- 2021.