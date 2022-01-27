Nourish Mantra – a blend of traditional ayurveda

Nourish Mantra is a skincare brand that advocates holistic wellness. Mindful in choosing ingredients for its formulations, from green herbs and fragrant oils to exotic clays and more, Nourish Mantraâ€™s Ayurveda-backed recipes help tackle the new-age barriers to health â€“ air pollution, excessive screen time, chaotic lifestyle, toxic products and much more.

Nourish Mantra donates 1% of its profit to the cause of mental health awareness, still considered a taboo in comparison to physical health. It also aids other NGOs and collaborates with small, eco-friendly businesses.

As a responsible brand, it has recently launched its conscious collection with plastic-neutral packaging.

Nourish Mantraâ€™s products do not depend on toxic synthetics, animal ingredients or animal tests. Besides a domestic presence, the brand also caters to the American market where it has outsourced fulfillment to a third-party warehouse.Â