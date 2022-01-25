Burger King India records loss of Rs 15 crore in Q3

Burger King, a quick restaurant chain reported a narrowing net loss of Rs 15.15 crore for the third quarter ended on Dec 31,2021. The company has posted a net loss of Rs 29.02 crore in Oct-Dec period in the previous fiscal year, Burger King said in a regulatory filling.

The revenue from operations was up by 71.51 % to Rs. 279.89 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 163.19 crore in the corresponding year of 2020-21.

Total expenses were at Rs 298.23 crore, up 45.56% from Rs 204.89 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter, Burger King added 20 restaurants and as on 31 Dec 2021, the total count has gone to 294 restaurants. The company also informed currently 9 restaurants are under construction and 65 are in pipeline.

(PTI)