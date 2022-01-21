Shoppers Stop Q3 net profit at Rs 77.32 crore

Shoppers Stop Ltd, a retail chain reported a consolidated profit of Rs 77.32 crore for the third quarter ended in December 2021. The company reported a net loss of Rs 25.11 crore in the third quarter last year,an official statement highlighted.

Its revenue from operations was up 33.82 per cent at Rs 958.11 crore during the period under review as against Rs 715.97 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Shoppers Stop total expenses were at Rs 905.14 crore, up 16.23 per cent in Q3/FY 2021-22, as against Rs 778.78 crore.

Venu Nair, MD & CEO, Shoppers Stop commented on this “ We are witnessing positive signs from a strategy that we initiated in the last 2 years. As the fashion and beauty retail is seeing encouraging early trends from the Wardrobe Reboot, we are rightly poised to capture the pent-up demand.”

Shoppers Stop currently operates 83 departmental stores in 45 cities. It also operates 11 premium home concept stores, 129 Speciality stores of MAC, Estee Lauder, Bobbi Brown.

.