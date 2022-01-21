HUL Net Profit Q3 results: Net Profit rises 17% to Rs 2,234 crore

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever reported a 17% jump in the net profit at Rs 2,234 crore at the quarter ended Dec 2021. The growth in the sales is likely to increase by 8-10% this quarter, largely on the account of price hikes.

In the last year, the company reported a net profit of Rs 1,921 crore in the third quarter ended on Dec-21.

Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, HUL said on this “We have delivered a strong and resilient performance in the quarter despite moderation in market growths and significant levels of commodity inflation. I am particularly pleased that the growth is extremely competitive with our market share gains being highest in more than a decade. Our performance is reflective of our strategic clarity, strength of our brands, operational excellence, and dynamic financial management of our business.”

The statement also added that the sales of products increased from 10% to Rs 12,900 crore as against Rs 11,682 crore a year ago.