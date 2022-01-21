D2C brand Plum launches digital campaign titled #PlumSquad

Plum, a personal care brand has announced the launch of its content creator program the #PlumSquad. The nationwide hunt will provide a platform for budding creators to channel their day-to day beauty passion into a full-time career, an official statement highlighted.

In this campaign, the brand aims to unearth hidden gems from up-and-coming content creators through a nationwide hunt. The brand has launched a digital film to promote #PlumSquad.

Shivani Behl, Chief Marketing Officer at Plum, sharing her thought on the campaign said, “We have always been a brand that believes in keeping it real. So, giving promising, young talent a chance to express themselves is a natural extension of our brand ethos. Today, there is an abundance of untapped creative energy amongst our nation’s youth, who only need a springboard to showcase their skills. As a brand, we want to give their raw talent a direction to help kickstart their careers. Through our #PlumSquad campaign, we want to offer budding content creators, who love everything beauty and skincare, a platform to ignite their creative minds. We do hope this communication will inspire more people to join our mission of adding real goodness to our world and we look forward to seeing the best entries.”