IPO Alert : Adani Wilmar IPO to open on 27 Jan 2022

Adani Wilmar, an edible oil major, is all set to hit the capital market on January 27 to raise a capital of Rs 3,600 crore through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Adani Wilmar, which sells cooking oils and some other food products under the brand name Fortuna has cut size of its initial share size to Rs 3,600 crore from the Rs 4,500 crore planned earlier.

The issue will be open for subscription by the public on January 27 and will close on January 31, Adani Enterprises said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Adani Wilmar Ltd, which has an annual revenue of Rs 37,195 crore, plans to aggressively look at M&A (Merger a and Acquisition) prospects in the food space.