Pantaloons to Offer Hyper-Personalized Customer Experiences

Algonomy, the only Algorithmic Decisioning Platform for Retail announced that ABFRL (Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.), one of Asia’s largest fashion retailers, has entered into a strategic partnership with Algonomy to deploy its Hyper-Personalization solutions across its brands.

ABFRL will leverage the personalization suite to craft truly seamless and 1:1 shopping experiences across all consumer channels – website, app, email and in-store, and across the commerce journey touchpoints for search, browse, product recommendations and content.

Pantaloons is the first ABFRL brand to deploy personalization and will be followed by other brands. ABFRL will use Algonomy’s flagship products Recommend, Engage, Find and Discover to leverage not just real-time shopper behavior, but also store data to holistically personalize end to end omni channel experience for each shopper.

In addition to product recommendations based on regional top sellers, local festivals that help with cold start scenarios, Pantaloons is also leveraging advanced merchandising to deliver complete-the-look recommendations, and products to complement a customer’s past purchases.

The leading retailer has also launched a Style Finder that lets shoppers specify their categories and occasion and allows them to see either personalized products or try something new.

Algonomy Xen AI, the patented Composite AI decisioning engine, selects the most optimal experience for every interaction in real time, considering the shopper’s profile, stage in the buying journey and Pantaloon’s goals, around engagement, conversion or revenue. In addition to popularity, individual behavioral data is also used to influence a shopper’s search and browse results, making online shopping cohesive and frictionless.

Praveen Shrikhande, Chief Digital and Information Officer, ABFRL commented on this “Customers today expect the very best and completely seamless shopping experience from store to digital, and our partnership with Algonomy, will enable us in delivering on these expectations by personalizing across the digital channels, without any experience fragmentation.”

Varun Rajwade, AVP – Product & Digital CX, ABFRL also added in this “For us, it’s important to understand each customer, their intent and context in real time and personalize their experience at a 1:1 level. Manual merchandising and segmentation cannot handle the scale, and as a result eCommerce suffers from low conversions. AI driven, real-time tailoring of our webstore is here and now – and with Algonomy, we get an integrated suite that meets our future needs as well.”