Lotus Herbals acquires 25% stake in D2C brand Conscious Chemist

Lotus Herbals Pvt Ltd announced an acquisition of 25% stake in Conscious Chemist, a new age clean beauty direct to consumer brand, an official statement highlighted.

The statement also added that the brand is planning to disrupt the skincare category with its well-formulated, functional and innovative product line.

Nitin Passi, Joint Managing Director, Lotus Herbals commented on the stake buy in Conscious Chemist, said “We are excited about our strategic investment in Conscious Chemist since it aligns with our strategy for accelerating growth in the D2C digital native universe focused on clean beauty. The brand also resonates with our commitment to sustainability and environmentally friendly practices. We appreciate the vigour, exuberance and dynamism that Conscious Chemist brings and will provide them tangible access to Indian and global markets, technological and marketing mentorship that will help in propelling its growth over the next five years.”

Robin Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, Conscious Chemist elaborating on the association and said, “We are thrilled to announce our association with Lotus as we have always admired the legacy Lotus has built. It is a focussed ethical beauty care company anchored in bringing quality products to discerning consumers. We are confident that this synergistic relationship will drive exponential growth.”

This is the Lotus Herbals third acquisition amid the pandemic. The first was a 100% acquisition of the luxury Ayurveda brand SoulTree in September 2020, followed by a 32% stake buy in the Dermaceutical Company Fix Derma India in October 2021.