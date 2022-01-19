Trident Q3 Results: Company posts 88% jump in profit to Rs 211.09 crores

Trident Ltd, a textile firm has reported a revenue jump of 88.2% in the consolidated profit of Rs.211.09 crore in the quarter that ended December 2021. The company announced a profit of Rs.112.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of this previous fiscal year, an official statement highlighted.

Its consolidated revenue from operations grew by 51.94 per cent YoY at Rs 1,980.01 crore as against Rs 1,303.15 crore posted in the same quarter a year ago.

The company’s total expenses were higher at Rs 1,673.88 crore in the third quarter as compared to Rs 1,157.73 crore.



