Mellow – offering affordable Ayurveda solutions

Mellow was established in 2008 as an offline brand selling home-made hair fall solutions. The success of its products in the local community and then through word-of-mouth marketing led the brand to create a robust online presence for itself while eliminating the notion that Ayurveda was a luxury only few could enjoy. Mellow stepped into the online space in 2020 and has been growing ever since.

It has plans underway to move beyond the borders of India. The brand aims to soon launch on Nykaa, Sublime Life and Vanity Wagon, as well as Amazon US and UAE.

Unperturbed by the lockdown, it continues to spend approximately `4-4.5 million on marketing. The brand has also clocked a year on-year revenue growth of `22-25 million.