Britannia Industries appoints Amit Doshi as chief marketing officer

Britannia Industries, a leading bakery food company has announced a new appointment of Amit Doshi as its Chief marketing officer. Doshi will start his work tenure from 17th January 2021. Before this, Vinay Subramanyam was working in this position, an official statement highlighted.

Earlier, Doshi was working as Director-Marketing at IT and tech firm Lenovo (India and South Asia). But, he has additionally worked with Britannia before.

Varun Berry, Managing Director, Britannia Industries commented on this new appointment and said, “I am happy to welcome Amit back to the Britannia family. Amit’s cross-sectoral marketing experience will be valuable in taking our innovation mindset to the next level and building consumer delight.”

With a turnover of over Rs 11,000 crore, Britannia Industries is present in many food categories. The most popular household brands from the brand includes – Good Day, Tiger, NutriChoice, Milk Bikis, Marie Gold and Little Hearts.

The company has a presence in more than 80 countries across North America, Europe, Africa, South East Asia and GCC.