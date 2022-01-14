Meat brand Fipola invest 40 crores to double its retail presence across India by March 2022

Fipola Retail India, a meat D2C (Direct to consumer) start-up, announces its aggressive expansion plans across the southern part of India by investing over INR 40 crores. The investment would be made to double its retail presence across the key states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Hyderabad by March 2022, an official statement highlighted.

This would take Fipola’s retail presence to over 100+ stores, making it one of the leading meat retail start-ups of the country.

Sushil Kanugolu, Founder & Managing Director, Fipola Retail India throwing some light over this announcement said, “Fipola is charting an extremely aggressive expansion strategy for the year 2022. To begin with, we would be launching over 40 stores across our existing markets which would enable us to garner a very high market share in this competitive ecosystem. This is part of our larger strategy to reach over 250 retail stores pan India by 2023-24.”

“From being an omni-channel meat retail player, we are now adopting a hybrid business strategy since 50% of our customer order online whereas the other 50% use the retail stores for their meat shopping. Since the Covid-19 outbreak, we have registered a 400% growth in our revenues with a 94% retention rate of our repeat customers. Going forward, we intend to grow at a healthy rate of over 150% by focussing on our quality products and services that would differentiate us from our competitors.”.

Fipola offer an unlimited choice of meats ranging from fish, poultry, lamb and goat and has serviced over 6.5 lakh customers so far. Fipola follows a ‘farm to fork’ model under which stock is procured directly from farmers and delivered directly to customer after stringent quality checks.

Customers can buy Fipola’s high quality meat products from their Retail outlets, or get the freshly cut meat, home delivered by ordering using Fipola’s Mobile App (Android and IOS), and through their merchant platforms like Swiggy, Zomato & Dunzo.