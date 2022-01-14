Bombay Shaving Company- reinventing grooming with a specialised touch

Bombay Shaving Company was founded in October 2015 with an aim to introduce a brand that offers fuss-free grooming solutions to men and encourages them to invest time and money in personal grooming.

The brand has grown from 25 products across two categories to about 175 products across five. It serves over 9K pin codes with an average turnaround time of 2-3 days.

The brand has been witnessing a healthy 20-25% month-on-month growth across e-commerce, and have a shelf presence at retail outlets which has expanded from 10K shelves to almost 25K shelves across MT, SAMT, GT and Pharma chains, including distribution chains like Metro Cash & Carry.

Within a few months of launching its new product line for women, Bombay Shaving Company gained a 7% market and is now listed as one of the top brands for women’s hair removal on marketplaces like Amazon and Nykaa.