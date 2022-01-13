Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail collaborates with Germany’s GIZ to boost circular economy in the country

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL), has announced to collaborate with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH for implementing an India specific project to strengthen the textile and apparel industry for sustainable clothing. This unique initiative is part of the ‘develoPPP programme’ and is being implemented by ABFRL and GIZ on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), an official statement highlighted.



With this collaboration, ABFRL and GIZ aims to strengthen circular business practices for the Indian market. This will support the industry to match supply and demand which was witnessing pressure due to resource constraints.

The joint project is designed to introduce material innovation, reduce inputs of harmful substances, increase textile-to-textile recycling, develop alternatives to plastic packaging, and foster traceability.

The program will complement existing business practices such as downcycling, recycling, reusing and introducing new sustainable production processes. With the support of GIZ, ABFRL along with the Indian industry players will be able to leverage circular business practices and adopt complex processes that are technically superior and consumer friendly.



Ashish Dikshit, Managing Director, ABFRL commented on this collaboration, “We are happy to partner with Germany’s GIZ to introduce globally benchmarked circular business practices in India. India’s textile and apparel industry is the 6 th largest in the world and second largest employment sector. A large part of the textile waste generated is sent to the landfill and incinerated instead of being recycled or reprocessed. There is a need to ‘self-disrupt’ existing practices and transition to a more circular approach. Promoting a common understanding is therefore crucial from a sustainable development perspective for the entire textile sector in India. Along with GIZ, we aim to create awareness among key stakeholders to drive circular approaches, reduce waste, and create closed-loop systems.”

Dr. Naresh Tyagi, Chief Sustainability Officer, ABFRL said “We look forward to collaborating with GIZ to transform the Indian Textile sector with new and robust sustainability initiatives. ABFRL is the co- chair of the Steering and Working Committee of the develoPPP project and will be responsible for setting the India agenda. It will implement select pilot projects together with global innovative solution providers.”

ABFRL, a part of Aditya Birla Group has a repertoire of leading brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England established for over 25 years. It also owns a fast fashion store brand Pantaloons.