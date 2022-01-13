Arzooo appoints Sanjay Mishra as Vice President Sales to expand across the country

Industry veteran Sanjay Mishra has joined Arzooo as Vice president, Business Development, an official statement highlighted. Earlier he was working with Reliance’s telecom revolution JIO and it’s new retail arm JIO Mart for seven years. During his last assignment in the organization, he was leading retail arm JIO Mart’s digital business as Vice President, Sales Operation.

In his new role, he will be spearheading the Arzooo’s growth and expansion across the country.

Sanjay Mishra, VP Sales, Arzooo further adds,“ Arzooo journey has been very fascinating as it is making waves in the retail ecosystem. I am thrilled to be a part of this young and energetic team at Arzooo and excited about taking the enterprise to new heights.”

Khushnud Khan, Co-Founder, CEO of Arzooo Commented on the appointment, and added, “We’re having a phenomenal growth run with over 400% YOY growth and are strengthening our leadership team to catalyse the same. Pleased to have Sanjay on-board with us at Arzooo. His extensive experience in offline distribution and the disruptive omni channel led e-commerce space will help us shape our vision to transform offline retail.”

Backed by 20+ years of cumulative experience in channel sales, and Revenue Management, Sanjay has displayed innate proficiency in Sales & distribution, New Business Development of General Trade, Own retail & online space in FMCG, Telecom & Consumer electronics. He has managed sales challenges and visions of industry leading brands like PepsiCo, Vodafone India, Bharti Airtel, and Samsung Electronics to name a few.

At Arzooo, Sanjay will be responsible to reach into Tier-3 & 4 cities and reach the company’s mission to power offline retail with technology and financial capability and making them competitive and scalable.