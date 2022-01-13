Mensa Brands acquires personal care label, ‘Florona’

Mensa Brands, a Bengaluru based e-commerce unicorn is ready to acquire a majority stake in aromatherapy and personal care D2C brand Florona, an official statement highlighted.

Florona is one of the best selling brands in the US and Canada market by offering more than 70 types of natural oils, including natural oils.

Ananth Narayanan, Founder, CEO, Mensa Brand commented on this “The natural personal care market is growing exponentially across the globe, and together we are building a leading brand in the segment. We are confident that with our technology, operations, and digital brand building expertise, we can grow the brand 10X in the next 5 years.”



Aayush Gupta, Founder, Florona also added to this, “ I believe it is the perfect time to build a world class personal care brand from India and with the Mensa team we are primed to achieve our goal. Ananth and the entire Mensa team have been very supportive in getting us onboard and share our philosophy of putting customer experience first.”

Mensa Brands is building a tech-led house of brands by investing in and scaling up digital-first brands across diverse categories, including fashion and apparel, home and garden, beauty and personal care.