WoodenStreet aims to generate a revenue of Rs.600 crores

Office space and home furniture provider WoodenStreet has announced to grow exponentially by doubling its on-ground presence from 45 to 100 stores. The company is planning to generate Rs.600 Crores approx in revenue with an investment of Rs.50 Cr, an official statement highlighted.

The statement further added that the brand will also be introducing new products in the market ranging from smart office furniture & modular kitchen solutions to an eye-pleasing gifting collection.

After an incredible FY2021-2022, WoodenStreet is now ready with plans for 2022. Their prime focus this year will be on doubling their current presence in all the metro and Tier-II, Tier-III cities, which will also help generate 800-1000 job opportunities for the youth.

The expansion will also help the brand to cover more than 500,000 sq. ft. as they are planning to inaugurate multiple stores and warehouses in various cities. The aim is to bump up the number of stores from 45 to 100, boosting their revenue to Rs 600 crores.

Lokendra Ranawat, Co-founder, CEO, WoodenStreet commented on this “The year 2021 was nothing short of an amazing ride for WoodenStreet. We were able to expand our reach to almost every city in the country, which helped us to grow from 20 stores to 45 in no time. WoodenStreet has always focused on delivering quality at affordable prices and looking at the way people have loved the ergonomics of our products and the array of the product range that we have; we are sure of doubling our numbers in 2022.”

Along with the expansion, the company will also be introducing new categories as an addition to their current extensive catalog of 100,000+ home decor and furnishing products. The categories include office furnishing, modular kitchen solutions & gifting products.