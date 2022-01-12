Urban Platter opens its first store in Mumbai

Urban Platter, a one-stop-shop for all gourmet and culinary requirements has announced to open its first brand store at Bandra, Mumbai, an official statement highlighted.

Chirag Kenia, Co-founder, Urban Platter commented on this launch “ The reason we are launching a retail store is that we want to provide the full experience of a physical store and allow people to try and taste our products – to give them the touch and feel aspect”. He further added, “While we launched as an e-commerce portal predominantly, we realized that providing people with all their needs under one roof is also an opportunity we want to provide to gourmet culinary food lovers, hence the idea of opening a store.”

Bandra will see the first one-of-its-kind store where 1000 culinary products will be available under one roof and under one brand. All of the products are completely vegan and more than anything – it will provide you with a full culinary experience.