Mother Dairy to focus on increasing market share in organized ghee segment

Mother Dairy, a leading milk supplier has announced that the company will focus on increasing its market share in the organized ghee segment, which has an estimated market size of Rs 40,000 crores. The company further added that they will expand retail chain distribution five times over the next five years.

The company added that they are going to expand its presence to 200 towns and 50,000 retail outlets in the next few years.

Sanjay Sharma, Business Head – Dairy Products, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt Ltd said, “Mother Dairy has stepped-up focus on the ghee category and has plans to outpace the industry growth rate in the next 3 years. Our effort ..are aligned towards clocking a growth rate of more than 20 per cent, compared to the industry’s growth rate of 13 per cent”.

The company has plans to strengthen its presence in the ghee consumption markets including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Haryana along with its home turf Delhi – NCR.

(PTI)