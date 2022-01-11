Cargill opens its Innovation Centre in Gurugram

Cargill, a global food company has announced plans to open its Innovation Centre in Gurugram, Haryana which will develop and innovative solutions that will address the food and beverage (F&B) markets trends in India.

The first Cargill Innovation Centre at Gurugram is spread across an area of almost 17,000 sq.ft, that includes a sensory lab and demonstration kitchen, with capabilities to serve dairy, beverage, bakery, and convenience food industries, as well as other specialised culinary applications, an official statement highlighted.

The innovation centre will have 27 food specialists/scientists and will provide opportunities for aspiring talent from academia, agribusiness and food sectors as well. The company will also allow R&D collaboration for companies of all sizes, a statement highlighted.

Cargill said it would partner with its F&B customers in India to identify consumer demands, translate global industry trends into local application and accelerate customer product innovation pipelines.