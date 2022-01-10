Saraf Furniture to hire over 200 specially-abled individuals

Online furniture seller Saraf Furniture has announced that the company is going to hire 200+ specially-abled individuals for its off-field work activities. The company also announced that they are going to invest Rs. 10 crores approx for expanding its existing portfolio in 2022.

The company will be focusing on its product range of home décor and furnishings in the current investment and categories will include lightning, accessories and rugs and carpets, an official statement highlighted.

The statement also added that the hiring process will take place from various social media platforms like LinkedIn and applications will also be accepted for offline submissions. The specially-abled individuals will be hired for off-field work activities like after sale services, tele-calling, quality check, designing and content writing.

Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO- Saraf Furniture talking about this hiring process said, “ As a business it is our duty to promote equality at workplace. We must lay emphasis to the skills required for working. It’s been some time that we were thinking of this initiative to expand but now with things lining up, we have crafted a base and the production units are ready to ensure increased production capacities. We wish to serve our customers to the best of our abilities.”