Taco Bell teams up with Microsoft to announce an exciting giveaway of Age of Empire IV PC game copies

Taco Bell partners with Microsoft’s Xbox to provide consumers with yet another novel experience. This special initiative brings an exclusive chance for every consumer to win Age of Empire IV PC game copies with a lifetime validity on purchase of the Ultimate Cheese Taco. The giveaway starts from 3rd January 2022 and the brand promises to give about 200+ copies every week till the end of January.

As the youth spends significant time perfecting and exploring the gaming spectrum, snacking becomes a strong companion that gamers enjoy during gaming sessions. And what better than Taco Bell’s Ultimate Cheese Taco to fuel one’s hunger pangs. Customers who place an order at Taco Bell for ‘The Ultimate Cheese Taco’ or the meal for 2 at dine-In, take away (in-store or Taco Bell App) or delivery (Swiggy, Zomato or Taco Bell App) are eligible to participate in the lucky draw. All a customer needs to do is place the order and share a 10-digit valid phone number to mark their entry. Winners will be announced at the start of every week through brands digital media channels, Taco Bell App, and personalized SMS communication.

Gaurav Burman, Director, Burman Hospitality Private Limited, Taco Bell’s exclusive franchise partner in India commented on this rekindled collaboration, “At Taco Bell our constant endeavour is to focus on consumer passion points and lifestyle-oriented attributes that resonate with today’s generation. As the youth increasingly leans towards gaming with excessive time spent indoors, the industry now witnesses a significant growth in the country. This expansion is the fuel for our collaboration with Microsoft’s Xbox to provide our consumers with a unique chance to win game copies of the iconic game Age of Empire IV. We believe this partnership is yet another innovative way to strike a chord with the youth and strengthen our position in their minds.”

‘The Ultimate Cheese Taco’ is a limited-time scrumptious and cheesy offering launched by Taco Bell earlier last month and is available across all platforms – Online, Contactless Dine-in, and Take-away, with a high standard safety guarantee. It is priced at INR 179 and INR 199 (for the vegetarian and non-vegetarian variants) whereas the meal is priced at INR 329 (vegetarian) and INR 349 (non-vegetarian). Order now to participate in the lucky draw and indulge in cheese to win a royal seat!