Eggoz appoints Samarth Wadhwa as Head of Marketing

Eggoz has announced the appointment of Samarth Wadhwa as the company’s new head of marketing. Wadhwa formerly oversaw Brand and Digital Marketing roles at Ford India Pvt Ltd. and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd. before joining EGGOZ. The company’s new appointment is a strategic move by Eggoz to capitalise on the company’s recent success and the vision to grow. Recently, the company has also raised a funding of $3.5 million led by Nabventures.

Samarth Wadhwa, Head of Marketing, EGGOZ On joining the company stated, “It is an honour to be a part of EGGOZ, the first consumer-focused and integrated farmer egg brand in India and promote their mission of supplying chemical-free eggs fully integrated from farms in every corner of India. I am confident that EGGOZ’s products, services and strategies will quickly propel it to the top of India’s business landscape. I’m looking forward to working with the EGGOZ team and helping the company thrive in the market.”

Abhishek Negi, Co-founder of Eggoz said, “Samarth is an expert in the field of marketing as well as a strategic thinker. He provides a varied set of abilities and a wealth of expertise to help Eggoz expand in India. Samarth’s enthusiasm and dedication to his work will be invaluable in helping Eggoz shape and develop new opportunities. I look forward to Samarth making a strategic contribution to the company’s success.”