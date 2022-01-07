The Gourmet Jar- a perfect balance of flavours

The Gourmet Jar has always been making innovative products starting from Banana Rum Jam. They’re making international condiments but with Indian ingredients and also tweaking them to suit the Indian palate. For e.g They use chironji in their pesto’s instead of pinenuts, and they use Guntur chillies in their Arrabbiata pasta sauce.

The brand is planning to strengthen the D2C channel and also expanding their presence in supermarket chains and across Tier A cities as well.

They are also in the process of raising a round of funding to invest in marketing, building a larger sales team (retail and horeca). The Gourmet Jar is also exploring potential export opportunities to the Middle East, Russia and Germany.

The brand has registered 20% YoY revenue growth at a CAGR of 50% over 5 yrs.



