The Baker’s Dozen – artisanal produce crafted with innovation

The Baker’s Dozen was one of the first few artisan bakeries who introduced Sourdough in India. Almost all artisan bakeries are limited by a local reach but this brand has made artisanal products accessible to customers, across India with the help of their unique FreshLock packaging technology that helps enhance the shelf life of bakery products without the need for preservatives. The Baker’s Dozen were the first ones to introduce 100% whole wheat sponge cakes.

In India they used to sell 1000 units of sourdough annually and in 2020, this number has reached to 3,00,000 units. During Pandemic, The Baker’s Dozen launched the “Dose we knead” campaign where they motivated people to get Covid-19 vaccine and get a cookie as a gift from them. This campaign was a

huge success, which received 10000+ registrations within a short span of 15 days.

The Baker’s Dozen is India’s largest D2C bakery brand today and it is aiming to be present in 25 cities (metros, tier 1 and tier 2 cities) with 100+ own stores, and more than 1000 retail touch points by 2022.