Harajuku Tokyo Cafe is gearing up to launch its second outlet in the NCR at Ambience Mall, Gurugram. The brand has witnessed significant growth and immense love from its patrons since they first opened in Select CityWalk, Saket and are looking forward to expanding even further in the future. The new outlet in Gurgaon spread across 2400sq ft. and seating of around 50 guests will feature an upgraded menu with numerous new additions like Shrimp dynamite, Gyoza ramen, Lotus biscoff pancakes, Mochi donuts, new boba tea flavours etc.

With renowned Japanese chefs working under the brand’s wing, the extensive array of dishes and delicacies are proven to delight each and every patron.

Gaurav Kanwar, Founder, Harajuku Tokyo Cafe stated on this, “The gastronomic expedition of bringing Japanese flavours to Indian dining with pleasing interiors has been enthralling. Harajuku Tokyo Cafe has been well-received and loved by the patrons in Select Citywalk, Saket and the success of our first outlet has encouraged us to embrace and serve the food connoisseurs and enthusiasts in Ambience Mall,Gurugram as well. We are delighted to take a step closer to reaching more patrons, and further intend to celebrate the food from the land of the rising sun in India. Kickstarting the new outlet with a token of love, we shall offer free boba tea to our first 100 customers at Ambience Mall!”

Brought to life by a team of veterans, the cafe is flourishing under the fruitful leadership of its founder, Gaurav and a renowned restaurateur, Anshuman Malik who is putting his expertise and 20+ years of rich experience to work for the cafe to flourish. The cafe further intends to leave its mark across other Indian cities on the map in the upcoming 18 – 24 months.

.