Malabar Gold and Diamonds to invest Rs.800 crore to fuel global retail expansion

Malabar Gold and Diamonds is planning to invest Rs.800 crore to give wing to its expansion plans. The brand will open 22 new showrooms in India and abroad as a part of its global expansion plans, an official statement highlighted.



With this expansion drive, they will create 500 job opportunities in the retail, manufacturing, technical, and management areas related to jewellery trade.

MP Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group said on this expansion plan “In 28 years of our illustrious journey, Malabar Gold & Diamonds has grown from strength to strength. We will continue to strengthen our retail presence in the regions where we have established a robust presence and also enter new markets with our differentiated services and products. With the launch of 22 showrooms in January, we are all set to make an impactful beginning to the New Year. We are confident that our customers will enjoy the world-class jewellery shopping experience at all our new showrooms and also appreciate our values based on transparency, trust, quality and service. Our mission is to Make in India and Market to the world.”



The company has also highlighted that out of the 22 new showrooms, 10 will be situated in India and the rest will be in West Asia and SouthEast Asia where the brand already has some presence.

The brand is also set to expand its retail footprint in Tier-II and III cities.

Currently, the Kerala based Jewellery company has over 260 outlets spread across 10 countries, 14 wholesale units in addition to offices, design centres and factory outlets across India, Middle East, Far East and USA.