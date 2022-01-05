Amazon Seller Services’ revenue up by 49% in FY21 vs FY20

Amazon Seller Services has reportedly clocked a 49% increase in revenue from operations for FY21. While in FY20 it recorded revenue of Rs10,847.6 crore, in FY21, this number rose to Rs16,200 crore. In the said period, Amazon Seller Services spent more than Rs6,300 crore on delivery charges. This number stood at Rs4,603 crore in FY20. Advertising and promotional expenditure also grew by slightly over 3%.

Amazon Seller Services runs the Amazon India marketplace. In FY21, Amazon India recorded Rs7,555 crore in revenue through its marketplace services, compared to the Rs4,949 crore in revenue it clocked in the previous financial year.