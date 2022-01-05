TenderCuts- delivering fresh meat with high standards

TenderCuts was started in 2016 with a mission to provide fresh meat and seafood that is antibiotic and hormone free by establishing direct partnerships with local farming and fishing communities and creating strong backward links to guarantee absolute freshness.

TenderCuts in the last 5 years, has witnessed a rapid growth by expanding its presence in the three major South Indian capital cities – Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. During the lockdown, many people have moved from buying meat at the unorganized, local butcher shops to buying at stores like TenderCuts, given its high standards of hygiene, which would have originally taken several years, but is now happening at a much faster rate.

TenderCuts has been growing at 3x speed since the last 2 years, and currently at a run-rate of 300 crores .

Recently, TenderCuts has raised INR 110 crore (USD 15 million) in a round led by Paragon Partners and NABVENTURES. With the current funding, TenderCuts will be looking to invest in scaling up its supply chain and technology infrastructure to support innovation and accessibility of its products and services.