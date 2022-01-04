Japanese plant-based company Next Meats forays into Indian market

Next Meats, a Tokyo-based company has announced to join hands with Vegan Meat India Private Limited, an Indian food-tech startup with an aim to launch meat-free alternatives in the country, an official statement highlighted.

Next Meats which is debuting in Indian market with Vegan Meat is planning to expand its product assortment by introducing plant-based cakes, vegan cheese, tuna, egg and soya milk especially for their consumers in India. The brand is also building its strong online retail presence in five cities including Delhi/NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai.

Ryo Shirai, Founder, Next Meats commented on starting this new journey “As our modern lives have become more convenient, it has taken an inconvenient toll on our environment. Thinking things through from the perspective of our planet’s well-being, led to our discovery of plant-based meats. Now we know we can’t shift our global eating culture of meat-based diets overnight. But if we focus on delivering the best tasting plant-based products, we believe it will lead us to a future where people will make a choice that is better for them and our planet. As India is the biggest consumer market in the world. Our products are high in protein, low in saturated fats with no added flavors and cholesterol. These items are just apt for people suffering from diabetes and blood pressure. We are excited to cater our Indian consumers.”

Deepak Yadav, CEO, Vegan Meat India Private Limited also commented on this “One of the most powerful steps one can take to improve health, boost energy levels, and prevent chronic diseases is moving to a plant-based diet. If you’ve read our ancient vedas, it constantly talks about nutrition, which is a powerful way to live longer and help the environment, and reduce our risk of getting sick. Therefore, a diet plays a crucial role in maintaining your overall wellbeing especially when we are fighting with COVID-19 pandemic.”

The official statement also highlighted that the brand is also planning to launch its brick and mortar store in India in the next fiscal year.