Snack Amor – changing the snacking culture

Snack Amor was born with a belief of cultivating love for yourself, your family & friends and our environment with ‘better for you’ natural ingredients. Their products are made with plant based ingredients for adding ‘nutrient rich’ self love to your 4PM snacking habit!.

Snack Amor has witnessed a 10X customer growth YoY and a 5X revenue growth YoY. The brand is retailing through its own website and online marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart, JioMart, Firstcry, and Cred.

Snack Amor has 30+ varieties of snacks ranging from Millet Mixture to Quinoa/Jowar Puffs, Health Bars and Muesli, Multigrain snacking for kids and plans to double its product range in the next 6 months. Till date, the company has sold over 1,50,000 packs of their products.