IKEA raises prices by 9% as supply chain disruptions continue

Ingka Group – the company that owns and controls most of the IKEA stores worldwide – has said that it will be raising prices by an average of 9% owing to the increasing transport and raw material costs that it has been facing. The plan initially was to lease more ships and buy more containers, and re-route goods between warehouses to mitigate the impact of supply chain disruptions, however, the brand is now having to pass the cost onto customers.

“IKEA continues to face significant transport and raw material constraints driving up costs, with no anticipated break in the foreseeable future,” said Ingka Group in a statement. The company expects these disruptions to continue well into 2022.