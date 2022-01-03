Dharmender Khanna bids adieu to SSIPL

Industry veteran Dharmender Khanna has decided to step down from the position of Vice President- Head of Digital transformation, SSIPL. He announced his plans on LinkedIn by mentioning that now he will be working to build something exciting in the D2C space, which he is passionate about.

His role and responsibilities in SSIPL included partnering with e-commerce partners for Lotto, and also consolidating Lotto’s business verticals to retail, ecommerce and limited outright channels.



Dharmender Khanna left out a note on his LinkedIn profile saying, “Last 2.5 years at SSIPL had been a roller coaster ride with our world seeing the worst times, we sailed through and turned around the toughest challenges all with the support and fervour of my team and our leadership.I also thank all our vendor partners in working along as extended organisation and bringing the innovations in fastest possible manner.”

SSIPL is an integrated sportswear company that has been in the business of manufacturing, retail & distribution of international sports & lifestyle brands since 1994. The company is a leading retailer of brands like Clarks, Lotto, Levis, United Colors of Benetton and also running MBOs(multi brand outlets) under its own branded stores namely- Shetree, Value Station and Sports Station.