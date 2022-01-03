D-Mart Q3 standalone revenue stands at Rs.9,065 crore

D-Mart, the promoted retail chain reported a standalone revenue of Rs.9,065 crore for the last quarter of the year 2021 as against Rs.4,432.69 crore reported in the same quarter last year. The company also announced that the total number of stores present till 31 Dec 2021 are 263.



In Q2, Avenue Supermarts Limited which operates D-Mart had reported a jump of 113.2% standalone net profit of Rs.448.90 crore for the quarter ending on 31 Dec 2021.



The consolidated revenue for the quarter climbed to 46.79% YoY to Rs.7,789 crore from Rs.5,036 crore in the same period last year.