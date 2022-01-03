Saucery – Flavours for every palate

Saucery is dedicated to natural, authentic ingredients, made to perfection. With their range of sauces, dips, and spreads; they’re on a mission to give every household in India the luxury of delicious gourmet food at their fingertips, in the comfort of their own home.



The brand Saucery started retailing in 2016 in Mumbai. Now they have products that are available in 7 cities across Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Hyderabad. After having started with just 5 products, the brand has now introduced over 15 fresh flavours and currently has 10+ more flavours to be rolled out soon.

The brand has seen revenue grow of 300% from March 2020 to March 2021. Online sales channels have frowned by 800% from pre-covid times.



Saucery is available with all the leading supermarkets – from Nature’s Basket, Foodhall, Big Bazaar, Reliance Fresh & others offline, to e-grocers including Big Basket, Milk Basket, SuprDaily and Saucery’s own ecommerce website.