Muscle & Strength India expands launches store in Anantnag

Muscle & Strength India has launched its store in Anantnag, Jammu & Kashmir. The store was inaugrated by Prince Narula and is located at KP Road, Anantnag. The company had also recently opened its store in Jammu. Muscle & Strength India is now looking to expand aggressively in the North market and aims to open 20 stores in the next 1 year in the region, an official statement highlighted.

The company is eyeing to launch outlets through franchisee route as it seeks to deepen its presence in India’s growing nutritional supplement space.

Muscle and Strength India, which currently has 20 stores spread across multiple cities has the widest range with over 1000 fitness supplements and nutrition products from 42+ brands.

Praveen Chirania, Founder, Muscle and Strength India commented on this “The expansion plans of Muscle & Strength India come at a time when there is increased focus on preventive healthcare as the world is grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic. In a short span of time, Muscle & Strength India has already made its mark with its authentic and genuine products. Apart from metros, we are also witnessing demand in the tier 2 & tier 3 cities where availability of latest, genuine and economically priced supplements is still a challenge.” .

Yasir Bhat, Store Owner, Muscle and Strength India stated “Maintaining good health and being fit is a modern-day need among all generations today. However, it is important to make the distinction between genuine and fake supplements and hence one should buy them from genuine dealers of reputed brands. Our ideal target audience are those who are interested in fitness and sports nutrition, gym-goers, sports enthusiasts, health gurus, health-conscious individuals, etc. We are happy to join hands with Muscle & Strength India who has become one of the fastest growing retail chains in the health supplement market in India.”