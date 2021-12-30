DIVAA by ORRA launches its showroom at Palladium Mall

DIVAA by ORRA has just launched its first showroom at the Palladium Mall in Lower Parel, Mumbai which will cater the demand of man-made and lab grown diamonds.

Dipu Mehta, MD & CEO, ORRA Fine Jewellery excited about this announcement and stated, “These are exciting times. We have been seeing a surge in demand in the US for lab grown diamond jewellery, especially with the younger consumer. And we are seeing this interest in India too now, in just a couple of weeks of the showroom being opened. DIVAA fits perfectly into the architecture of the brand ORRA as ORRA is focused on the higher ticket size diamond jewellery segment with bridal jewellery while DIVAA will be our special offering for the young, fashion seeking audience with lab-grown diamond jewellery.”

With plans to launch additional stores and a DIVVA website in the new-year, the brand has already turned a few heads with a new concept store and a striking brand identity, an official statement highlighted.



The brand also encourages the customers to accept e-invoices and e-certificates in their attempt to be kinder to the environment. As the customers are making a drastic shift by adopting man-made and lab grown diamond jewellery as they are purer than stones mined naturally, unlike mined stones they don’t have any dirtes and impurities ingrained in them, and also they are pocket-friendly and environmentally friendly in nature.