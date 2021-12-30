Home D2C Buzz MasterChow- creating flavourful experiences

MasterChow- creating flavourful experiences

By  
-
SHARE

MasterChow is the brainchild of Sidhanth Madan and Vidur Kataria. With 5+ yrs of experience via their cloud kitchen outlet Wok Me, they’d experienced first hand the demand for pan-Asian food India. After extensive market research, they were able to identify the market gap for a premium, homegrown that catered to an evolved palette.

The acquired it’s first 5,000 customers organically via word of mouth and with zero paid marketing spends and have now scaled to 7-8X of that customer base (35-40kcustomers) and continue to rapidly expand via marketplaces. The brand started with their own store to stay true to being a D2C brand. Eventually, they launched on Amazon earlier the year to boost sales and brand discovery. They are currently expanding their state-of-the-art production facility that will allow them to scale up production.

MasterChow has experienced a revenue growth of 20-30% month on month. They retail two main categories right now – stir-fry sauces and noodles. Both ranges are designed to offer you and real, authentic flavours at an affordable price point.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR