Funding Alert: GlobalBees joins Unicorn club; raises $111.5 million funding

GlobalBees, a Thrasio-style direct to consumer venture that invests in e-commerce brands has raised $111.5 million in Series B funding round led by Premji invest and joins the unicorn club.

The round also saw participation of Steadyview, and also of existing investors Softbank, LightSpeed and FirstCry.

Trifecta Capital additionally invested $30 million as debt in the new round.

The company plans to use this for strengthening its product portfolio, and expedite its efforts towards product portfolio, enhancing the customer experience, hiring new talents and scaling companies, an official statement highlighted.



Nitin Aggarwal, CEO, GlobalBees commented on this “With this investment, we are all set to become India’s largest brand platform.”

GlobalBees, founded in May 2021 has a diverse portfolio around different categories such as Homecare, Beauty and Personal Care, Nutrition and Wellness, Fashion Jewellery in just 7 months. The company is also planning to invest in 100+ brands across different verticals in the next three years.