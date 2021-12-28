Home Latest News R CITY launches Mega 3 Days Sale on this New Year

at Ghatkopar is inundated with special offers and year end discounts as it launches its Mega 3 Days Sale event from 31stDec, 2021 to 2ndJan, 2022. The three-day shopping extravaganza which is part of the ongoing ‘R CITY Fiesta’ promises to offer its patrons a of irresistible offers and unbelievable deals all under one roof, an official statement highlighted.  

Customers can avail FLAT 50% OFF on over 300 brands including H&M, The Outlet, Vero Moda, Superdry, Steve Madden, ALDO, ESBEDA and many more. Those who shop for more than INR 5,000 will get 10% cashback and a chance to win prizes worth Rs. 2 crore which include the bumper prize – Jeep compass 4 x 4, iPhones and gold coins. 

Mall patrons can also experience a marvelous new year vibe with the exuberant décor – Fountain of Lights, an ornate structure, inspired by the light water fountains from around the world. It’s an elaborate design of 5 majestic horses that appear to be galloping out of the Light fountain with crystal detailing. The display is 34ft tall surrounded with over 2 lakh glass crystals and creates a gleaming ambience.

Attributing utmost importance to the safety of its customers, staff and employees, the mall’s efforts were recognized recently at the prestigious Mapic India Award for “Most Admired with innovative -19 protocols”

With over 12+ entertainment centres, 250+ cuisines to choose from, iconic international brands, breathtaking interiors and a fully vaccinated staff, R CITY is a shopper’s paradise for retail therapy and a day of leisurely entertainment. So get ready to amp up your style quotient and be a part of the Mega 3 Days Sale at R CITY Mall! 

