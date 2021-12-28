Growel’s 101 launches art gallery to support upcoming artists

Growel’s 101 Mall had made art accessible for all the artists and made a platform to reach the wider audience by launching an Art Gallery on 24 December 2021 and becoming a mall that will offer affordable art and relatable art for everyone.

The opening exhibition at the gallery is of Kashmira Dhavale, an architect by profession and artist at heart. Kashmira has a contemporary painting style and her recent work showcased at Growel’s 101 is inspired by folklore and women.

Sachin Dhanawade, Chief Operating Officer (COO) speaking about the opening of the art gallery inside a mall, said on this “Many aspiring artists usually don’t get an opportunity to showcase their work to a larger audience and get restricted to exclusive, stand-alone galleries that are only visited by connoisseurs and the affluents. We wanted to bridge this gap and bring art closer to people at large.”

Growel’s 101 will be showcasing new talents every month through this initiative in their endeavour to provide a much-needed platform to artists that are extremely talented but not in the limelight.