Kivu- delivering healthy cookies

Kivu believes that a happy planet thrives on happy food & is the ’s vision to serve the healthiest food that is delicious, accessible, exciting & socio-environmentally responsible. Kivu was launched in Dec-2019 offers sugar-free cookies made from ragi, jowar, oats, flaxseed, rajgira, moringa and more. Moreover, the brings to the table world’s first sun-baked cookies which is revolutionizing the food segment. This brand has many takers today and is growing at a promising pace.

The founders, Vaibhav Dugar Dr. Minal Kabra, had started with a self- of Rs 6 lakh,

the company recorded a turnover of Rs 33 lakh in 2020-21. The is retailing through Amazon, Flipkart, Well Versed, Vegan Dukan, Lbb, 1mg. The brand has sold 1,83,000 cookies until date, by spreading its footprint across 18 cities in India.

