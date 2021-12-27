BIBA opens 300th store in Jaipur

BIBA, one of India’s most loved ethnicwear brand touches a new milestone by opening 300 stores. The brand has expanded rapidly with product diversification and also entered the fragrance market with its unique product -‘Spelle’.

The brand has opened its 300th store in the pink city of India-Jaipur, located at Ahinsa Circle, Ashok Marg in Jaipur, and spread across an area of over 3500 sq. ft. In the store, there are signature displays and innovative design layout.

Siddharath Bindra, Managing Director, BIBA commented on the opening of the first flagship store in Jaipur “We are delighted to open our 300th store in Jaipur. This store has been designed with our new retail identity and design that allows customers to browse through various product categories with ease and we ensure their experience is a fantastic one. The store has a large selection of Biba, Biba Girls, and jewellery, allowing our customers to choose the best of fashion and complete their look. We will continue to expand our retail footprint and look forward to many more customers experiencing BIBA.”

BIBA started in Mumbai in 1988 and is currently working to expand its product line and enhance its store experience to keep up with the evolving customer trends. The brand is targeting Tier-II and III cities and is fast becoming a go-to brand for women.